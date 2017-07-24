Hilary Duff thankful no one hurt in burglary at home

Hilary Duff
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Hilary Duff attends TV Land's "Younger" season 4 premiere party in New York. Publicist Erica Gerard says Duff is thankful her family and staff weren’t hurt in a burglary at her home last week, which was reported by TMZ Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC News) — A representative for Hilary Duff calls a burglary at the star’s Beverly Hills home “a scary and upsetting situation.”

Publicist Erica Gerard says Duff is thankful her family and staff weren’t hurt in the burglary last week, which was reported by TMZ on Sunday.

TMZ says Duff was vacationing in Canada at the time of the incident and the thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry. Los Angeles police would confirm only that a burglary took place in Duff’s neighborhood and that the owner was not home at the time.

Gerard says Duff “has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

The 29-year-old actress and singer stars on TV Land’s “Younger.”

