House approves changes to casino gambling compact

Photo rendering of the proposed development for the gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor, CT. (provided by : Stu Loeser & Co. )

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The House of Representatives has approved amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut’s first casino on nontribal land.

Lawmakers voted 118-32 on Monday in favor of amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans.

The revised agreements ensure that a proposed satellite casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts’ casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, will not compromise the state’s current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, who own Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the tribal leaders signed the revised agreements last week.

The Senate and federal Bureau of Indian Affairs also needs to sign them. The Senate is expected to vote next week.

