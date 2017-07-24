Jackknifed tractor trailer closes part of I-95 north in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of I-95 northbound is closed in Bridgeport due to a jackknifed tractor trailer Monday.

The Department of Transportation says that only one lane is open on I-95 northbound between exits 28 and 29 after an accident involving a jackknifed tractor trailer truck. The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m.

State police say there were no injuries reported in the accident and that the fuel tank was breached.

#Cttraffic: I95 nb x28 Bridgeport all lanes closed, left shoulder open for no injury jackknife TT w/breached fuel tank. Reduce speed in area pic.twitter.com/dgLPshN2P2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 24, 2017

Drivers are urged to reduce speed in the area and expect delays. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The highway is expected to clear in two hours or less.