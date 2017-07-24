Madison songwriter produces musical aimed at stopping bullying

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — What do you do about the nationwide epidemic of bullying in schools? Social media is playing a big part in this cruelty.

Songwriter Jill Nesi of Madison has produced a musical that is getting statewide acclaim.

It is called “Her Song,” and it just debuted at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

The Commission on Women, Children and Seniors and the State of Connecticut are now partnering with Nesi to foster empathy and connection through the arts.

With bullying leading to suicide among young people too often, the commission feels this musical featuring kids of all ages could help save lives.

“I am so honored to be a part of this show and to be able to meet all of these amazingly talented people,” said Nesi. “It has impacted my life so much.”

Nesi feels a deep connection with those who are touched by her work.

“I remember leaving yesterday and somebody telling me how much this touches lives and my part and how it really makes people cry and how it touches them,” Nesi said. “And I love that because it makes me feel like I’ve changed somebody’s life.”

“If we make an impact on one life, it’s worth it,” Nesi stated.

Nesi wants her work to be shown at places to young people who are at risk of bullying.

“I really think this show should be in every school in every community and so that’s what we’re going to focus on,” explained Nesi. “…We need your help.”

“When children are bullied, anyone is bullied, they’re depressed. They have more anxiety. They don’t feel safe going to school. I mean, what could be worse than trying to learn, facing all the challenges that being an adolescent has as it is, and then not feeling safe?” said Nesi.

To learn more about “Her Song” and to bring this musical to your school, go to www.hersongmusical.com.