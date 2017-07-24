Man arrested for attempted murder in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Milford man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly strangling a woman and threatening another man with a knife on Saturday morning.

Police say at around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a Milford residence on the report of threatening with a knife. Officers learned that it started when the suspect, 27-year-old Patrick Kiraly, had gotten into a verbal argument with a female inside a residence. Police say at one point Kiraly punched the woman in the face, before he began strangling her with his hands. The victim told police she almost blacked out before another man in the home heard the commotion and separated the two.

Police say that’s when Kiraly pulled a pocket knife and threatened the other man with it. The man told Kiraly to leave, at which point Kiraly picked up his 2-year-old child and left the house to go to another Milford residence.

The man then called 911 and officers responded to the home where Kiraly had gone with his child. A family member also responded to that home to take custody of the child and Kiraly was arrested.

Kiraly was charged with criminal attempt to commit attempted murder, risk of injury, strangulation, threatening and reckless endangerment. He was held on $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Monday.