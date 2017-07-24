Man arrested in Waterbury for alleged connection to jewelry store burglary

Related Coverage Watertown police search for smash-and-grab jewelry thief

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested after police say he was involved in the burglary of a Watertown jewelry store in 2016.

According to police, Steven Carloto, 49, is suspected of breaking into David Jewelers at the Dunkin Donuts Plaza on Straits Turnpike in Aug. 2016 and stealing $23,000 worth of items.

Officials say DNA obtained from the evidence collected at the scene matched Carloto.

Related Content: Watertown police search for smash-and-grab jewelry thief

Officers arrested Carloto at Waterbury Superior Court on Monday. He is facing charges of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Larceny in the 1st Degree, and Burglary in the 3rd Degree among other charges.

Carloto was issued a $35,000 court set bond. He was arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.