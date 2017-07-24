Mayor Harp talks budget, police relations, and political future

(WTNH)- New Haven Mayor Toni Harp sat down with Laura Hutchinson for the launch of Good Morning Connecticut at Nine to talk about a variety of subjects on her mind this summer. She discussed how she’s reacting to the budget crisis and what her team is prepared to do if cuts are made. Mayor Harp also talked about the great relationship she has with the new police chief and why she thinks he’s the right man for the job. Harp also touched on her plans for a third term and what she hopes to accomplish if she’s re-elected.
