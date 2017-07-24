Money for Sound cleanup restored after federal cuts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Millions of dollars in federal funding are on the way to help clean up Long Island Sound. Environmental groups celebrated that news with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro on the New Haven waterfront Monday morning.

There was extra reason to celebrate, since originally President Trump wanted to eliminate this funding. It took republicans from New York working with a democrat from Connecticut to fight that cut.

“It will not stand and we’re going to have this money replaced,” said 3rd district Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

That’s what several politicians said about the Trump administration’s plan to eliminate money to protect Long Island Sound.

“And when President Trump’s budget zeroed this out and eliminated this support, we knew that couldn’t stand,” said Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee.

So folks from both sides of the sound – New York and Connecticut – and both sides of the aisle, came together to fight that plan. The result?

“That the department of the Interior and Environment is going to fund the bill for the Long Island Sound for $8 million,” Rep. DeLauro said.

Eight million is twice what they got in previous years, so what will that money do? For one thing, it will fund more testing of the sound, monitoring nitrogen, oxygen and algae to make sure they are the right levels to promote marine life.

This is a good day to talk about another thing that money is going to help fund. On rainy days like this, rainwater falls down, hit all the hard, paved surfaces of a city like New Haven, and flushes everything on those paved surfaces down into the storm drains, which empty out into Long Island Sound.

That is why Save the Sound has been helping build bioswales – places where dirty storm runoff can soak into the ground and keep pollutants from washing into storm drains. The money will also help clean up rivers that flow into the sound, like the West River, which Save the Sound has already been cleaning up.

“The river is flowing much cleaner than it used to be,” said Save the Sound Executive Director Curt Johnson. “These are projects we can do all around Long Island Sound, bring river herring back, bring the ecology of the sound back.”

That will help the Sound keep adding billions of dollars to the overall economy from fishing and tourism.