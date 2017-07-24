Neighbors react to string of shootings in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A recent string of shootings are terrifying neighbors in New Haven.They happened at three different locations in the city but investigators say two of them could be connected.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Walnut Street where people in two cars were reportedly shooting at each other. A 21-year-old man was then shot nearby on East Street in the face and arm.

Related: New Haven man shot in face during Sunday afternoon firefight

Just a day earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the area of Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street. Both victims were taken to the hospital and police say their injuries are non-life threatening.

Related: 13-year-old boy shot in New Haven

But on Wednesday night a 14 -year-old boy was shot several times in the area of basset and Newhall Streets. He later died.

Related: New Haven teen dies after Sunday shooting

The community is shaken and hoping the police will step up patrols.

“I don’t know if they would’ve came through here shooting like that if there had been two walking beat cops out here and some patrol presence,” said Rep. Robyn Porter, 94th District.

Related: Mother of slain New Haven teen asking the community for help

“This is really scary. I can’t even come over here no more,” said Antonio Lucky, of Hamden.

It’s still unclear whether any of these crimes are connected. Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.