New app designed to help battle wildfires

(WTNH) — Firefighters could have another tool in their arsenal thanks to a new smartphone app.

A developer in California has created Wildnote which helps collect data from firefighters are a fire scorches an area.

“You would go out, you would input just a description of the damage that you see and then you could also input the plants and animals that you see have been damaged,” explained app developer Kristen Hazard.

Officials say this is typically done with just a pen and paper which leads to delays in receiving information.