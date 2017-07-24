New app designed to help battle wildfires

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — Firefighters could have another tool in their arsenal thanks to a new smartphone app.

A developer in California has created Wildnote which helps collect data from firefighters are a fire scorches an area.

Related Content: Crews stop spread of huge California wildfire near Yosemite

“You would go out, you would input just a description of the damage that you see and then you could also input the plants and animals that you see have been damaged,” explained app developer Kristen Hazard.

Officials say this is typically done with just a pen and paper which leads to delays in receiving information.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s