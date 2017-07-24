New commuter rail line set to launch in May

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new commuter rail line service between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield, Mass. will be launching next May.

The service will more than double the number of round trips currently offered with more frequent trains and faster service.

“It is incredible how much work has taken place to completely rebuild the tracks, build new stations, fix the bridges, fix the culverts and create a really first-class high speed railroad,” stated Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation James Redker.

The companies that will operate and manage the service will be a joint venture between TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s