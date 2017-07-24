New commuter rail line set to launch in May

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new commuter rail line service between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield, Mass. will be launching next May.

The service will more than double the number of round trips currently offered with more frequent trains and faster service.

“It is incredible how much work has taken place to completely rebuild the tracks, build new stations, fix the bridges, fix the culverts and create a really first-class high speed railroad,” stated Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation James Redker.

The companies that will operate and manage the service will be a joint venture between TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts.