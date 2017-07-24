New Haven partners with Microsoft for Coding Camp

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A unique summer camp started Monday in New Haven that’s both fun and educational.

Dozens of kids started Coding Camp where they’ll be learning about things like robotics, social media and computer programming. Mayor Toni Harp spoke to them about the importance of these skills.

The participants are also learning about career opportunities in the science, technology, engineering and math or stem fields. Organizers say there’s a big demand for more people to get into these fields.

“If we can prepare students to solve problems, which is what coding is all about, to learn how to think through things in a logical progression, and to apply that to all of their endeavors. They will have the right aptitude and experiences,” said Donna Woodall, Director of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Microsoft.

The city of New Haven is partnering with Microsoft, to make the three day camp a reality. There are still spots open so it’s not too late to join.

