CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WTNH) — A restaurant in New York state is looking out for children when it comes to drunk driving.

“Peddlers” is putting a specific rule in place that would limit the amount of alcohol an adult could have if they have kids with them.

The owner says if the adult is the one getting behind the wheel, they are only allowed one drink.

If visitors do not follow that rule, they will be asked to leave the restaurant.

Legally, the restaurant has the right to do this.