Officials seek to add cemetery to national historic register

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials with a centuries-old cemetery in Connecticut are seeking to have it added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Day reports the state Historic Preservation Offices review board approved the Stonington Cemetery’s application in June. The application is now headed to the National Parks Service for a decision.

The application states the cemetery “represents changing burial practices and funerary customs” throughout its more than 250-year history.

The 22-acre cemetery dates back to the 1750s, and it contains more than 2,100 stone markers, three mausoleums and a receiving vault.

Lyn Callahan, president of the Stonington Cemetery Association, says adding the location to the register signifies its importance to the history of the area and of the nation.

