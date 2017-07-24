Officials seek to add cemetery to national historic register

By Published:

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials with a centuries-old cemetery in Connecticut are seeking to have it added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Day reports the state Historic Preservation Offices review board approved the Stonington Cemetery’s application in June. The application is now headed to the National Parks Service for a decision.

The application states the cemetery “represents changing burial practices and funerary customs” throughout its more than 250-year history.

The 22-acre cemetery dates back to the 1750s, and it contains more than 2,100 stone markers, three mausoleums and a receiving vault.

Lyn Callahan, president of the Stonington Cemetery Association, says adding the location to the register signifies its importance to the history of the area and of the nation.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s