Opioid Crisis: Waterbury Mayor leads effort to sue pharmaceuticals

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The opioid crisis is hitting Waterbury hard.

Last year, there were 33 opioid-related deaths in Waterbury. So far this year, there are already 30.

‘The state, city, entire country is in a crisis with opioid-related deaths and illnesses,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary.

His city has more examples of how bad the opioid situation is. Narcan has already been administered 166 times this year in Waterbury. It was used 243 times in all of last year.

Narcan is the life-saving antidote to opioids that first-responders use in emergency situations.

“Here in the city of Waterbury, nearly everyday we have to deploy Narcan to save a life or unfortunately, as already happened, 30 different times since January 1st we’ve lost a life due to opioids,” the mayor said. “We are alarmed at the continuing overdoses rate.”

They see the impact of the opioid crisis everyday at the city’s Methadone clinic to medically treat people and give them the counseling they need to make a full recovery from opioid use. The mayor says more than 700 people a day are treated there — a statistic that convinced him to push for — and build — a second Methadone clinic in Waterbury that the city hopes to open by the end of the summer.

“Here in Waterbury, we have so many people at our Methadone clinic, that we got a call from the city of New Haven through the State Department of Public Health and said you’ve got to make more Methadone available to your region — the Greater Waterbury region — because the overflow in New Haven is up to 300 to 400 people per day from the Greater Waterbury area.”

The situation he’s facing in his city convinced him to take action against the pharmaceutical companies.

“We allege that pharmaceutical companies are fully aware of how addictive these opioids are,” he said. “We allege that they have known that for quite some time. They have been held accountable back in 2004, there were judgments against different pharmaceutical companies for the providing of these highly-addictive opioids and not training doctors properly that they are so addictive. And we allege that they have continued much of the same behavior.”

There are those who say the opioid crisis has been in the news a lot over the last few years and individuals are at fault if they get hooked. Mayor O’Leary agrees with that to a degree, but he stands firm in his believe that the pharmaceuticals are part of the problem.

“In some cases it would be the individual’s fault,” said the mayor. “But in many cases, and cases that I’ve researched extensively here, people who have become addicted to opiods start out with an athletic injury or a wisdom tooth extraction. When they are prescribed these opioids, they have no idea how addictive they are because there’s just not enough information contained therein. Folks have no idea — all they know is they’re getting short-term pain relief and before you know it, in some instances, they’ve been prescribed over a 30-day period of time and when they try to get off of the opioid they find they’re unable to and thus it begins.”

Administrators at Waterbury’s Methadone Clinics say they agree with what the mayor is doing. They say regardless of what happens in court, this is helping to raise more awareness about the seriousness of the opioid crisis. And they say everyone wins if this helps to remove the stigma attached to getting help for opioid addiction.

Mayor O’Leary says right now, there are about 30 Connecticut cities and towns interested in joining his lawsuit.