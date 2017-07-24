PD: 2 arrested after trying to buy cocaine from Hartford officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were arrested on drug charges after a strange encounter with a Hartford police officer outside the Police Department, early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 2 a.m., an officer had just finished his shift and was walking to his car from the Police Department, when he was approached by the two suspects. The suspects told the officer that they wanted to “buy coke” and asked if the officer would sell them some.

According to police, the suspects then told the officer that they would need to go to an ATM to get cash, at which point the officer told them that there was an ATM inside the front lobby of the Police Department.

The suspects then went into the Police Department to get $60 to pay the officer for cocaine. Police say once the suspects were inside, the officer notified the teleserve officer who then helped in arresting both suspects. Police tagged the $60 as evidence and the suspects were charged.

Police did not release their identities or elaborate on the charges.