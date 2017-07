MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police have identified the body of a man found near Silver Sands Beach in Milford on Sunday night.

Officials say the body belongs to 28-year-old George Swaby of Bridgeport.

Swaby and another man were swept off the Charles Island Sandbar on Friday afternoon. The man was wearing a life vest and was rescued by a private vessel.

Police located Swaby’s body just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.