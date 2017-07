NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a break-in at the East Rock Coffee Shop in New Haven.

According to officials, a window was smashed on Monday morning at the business. The coffee shop is located on Cottage Street.

Police say the thief was looking for cash in the register, but it was empty.

There have been no arrests made in relation to the incident.

Police have not said if they are looking into any suspects at this time.