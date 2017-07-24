Police say 5 arrested after fight on beach

-FILE- Milford Police cruiser (WTNH - Kevin Frederick)

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say five people have been arrested after a woman said she was attacked on a beach.

The New Haven Register reports police were called to Walnut Beach on Saturday on a report of a fight and found a woman bleeding from her head.

The woman reported being attacked by three women and two men.

Police said they arrested one man who ran from the scene and was found hiding in a bush, and four other people who were found hiding under and behind vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

All five were charged with breach of peace and four were charged with assault. One was also charged with assault on public safety personnel.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

