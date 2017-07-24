Registration opens for Stadium Star Climb Challenge

(WTNH)-A challenging event to honor our nation’s heroes coming up in September and early bird registration is now open. Homes for the Brave will host the 3rd Annual Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Saturday, September 23, 2017. This fun and challenging event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans. Participants will climb the ballpark stairs following a guided route at their own pace. Individuals, friends, families and corporate teams are all encouraged to join in the fun. Check-in begins at 8:00a.m., with the climb starting at 9:00 a.m. Awards will be given to top climbers in multiple age groups. Early bird registration is $25, with a student rate of $20. The event is open to the public ages 8 and up. Click here to learn more and to register.

Event proceeds will benefit Homes for the Brave, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing safe housing, vocational training, and life skills coaching to homeless individuals, most of whom are veterans.