Reports: State parks and beaches dirtier, less safe

By Published:
(WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – State budgets cutbacks are now affecting safety and cleanliness at state parks, that’s according to published reports. We are now 24 days into the new budget year without a new budget in place. The Hartford Courant now reports the budget trouble is causing parks and beaches like this one to be dirtier and less safe than in previous years.

When the fiscal year ended and Governor Dannel Malloy started running the state by executive order, he said the state parks would be fine through the July 4th holiday. That was 20 days ago, however. The Courant went to several parks including Hammonasset, and experienced campers and beachgoers say compared to previous years, the trails are dirtier, the beaches are dirtier, there are fewer people to take your money and let you into the park, and fewer lifeguards on the beach once you’re inside.

News8 reported on some of this even before the fiscal year ended at the end of June. There were layoffs in the number of maintainers at state parks, cutbacks in the number of hours for lifeguards, and the closing of some state campgrounds for the whole season. That would be Macedonia Brook, Devils Hopyard, Salt Rock and Green Falls. Not your biggest parks, certainly.

The big parks, like Hammonasset and Rocky Neck, actually make money, and the Courant reports that staff in those parks are doing their best to keep the bathrooms clean and make the experience here as nice as possible. While there are fewer employees, there is no reduction in the number of people looking to enjoy the parks and beaches. The holiday weekends this summer have seen several parks filled to capacity.

State lawmakers are still trying to figure out a new budget that would deal with a projected $5 billion deficit. Until they do, the Governor’s executive orders are in place, and he warned that would mean serious cuts across the board.

