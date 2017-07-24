Shelton man arrested after allegedly grabbing two children by the neck

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton Police have arrested a man following a complaint from family members that he assaulted two children.

According to police, Robert Hoha Jr., 39, grabbed two children by the neck on July 19 when they were visiting their father.

According to family members, Hoha Jr. is the uncle of the children and he is currently living with the children’s father.

Police arrested Hoha Jr. on July 21. He is facing multiple charges including two counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of strangulation, and one count of assault in the third degree, among other charges.

Hoha Jr. was placed on a $100,000 bond. He was arraigned in court on Monday.