Silver Alert issued for missing woman and infant

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman and an infant.

According to Connecticut State Police, 23-year-old Ashley Correra-Graham of Meriden has been missing since Monday.

Police believe she is in the company of 8-day-old infant Esperanza Lopez.

Police describe Correra-Graham as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands approximately 5’05” and weighs around 140 pounds.

She has a tattoo on the right side of her upper chest.

Meriden Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 203-238-1911.