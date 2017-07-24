Stretch Your Dollar: Extra savings on grocery staples

(WTNH) — We all know pretty much what we’ll be paying every month for bills like cable and electric, but it’s the grocery bill that can sometimes break the family budget.

Week after week, you make a list and scour the sales. Still, the grocery bill manages to eat into your paycheck; but there are easy ways to save!

USA Today suggests looking at other grocery stores. Discount grocery stores, such as Aldi, are becoming more popular for saving. Combine that with a bulk shop at a membership club like Costco or BJ’s, and you could save a lot.

Next, look at your receipts and decide what you spend the most on. If it’s meat, try going meatless for one week, or at least trim it by half. Consider supplementing it with some of the food in your pantry that you haven’t touched.

Lastly, create a reasonable budget.

USA Today says that the USDA “Thrifty Plan” for a family of four is about $561 per month. The more relaxed “Liberal Plan” is about $1,097 per month. If you’re closer to the thrifty plan, it’s possible you’re not spending too much at all. If you’re closer to the latter, it may be worth making a change.

