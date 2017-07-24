Texas police create road rage hotline

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (WTNH) — A Texas police department has come up with a way to crack down on highway violence.

Fatal crashes involving angry drivers have climbed more than five hundred percent during the past decade. In response to this, Arlington, Texas officers are launching a new hotline urging drivers to call that special number to report incidents.

“At that point, we will investigating the case further,” explained Lt. Chris Cook. “We will generate a letter basically saying your vehicle was alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident and we don’t tolerate that type of behavior and here are some tips on how to remain calm in traffic.”

Deadly crashes involving road rage rose to 422 incidents in 2015.

According to the gun violence archive, highway altercations with guns have more than doubled in the past three years.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s