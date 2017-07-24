Texas police create road rage hotline

ARLINGTON, Texas (WTNH) — A Texas police department has come up with a way to crack down on highway violence.

Fatal crashes involving angry drivers have climbed more than five hundred percent during the past decade. In response to this, Arlington, Texas officers are launching a new hotline urging drivers to call that special number to report incidents.

“At that point, we will investigating the case further,” explained Lt. Chris Cook. “We will generate a letter basically saying your vehicle was alleged to have been involved in a road rage incident and we don’t tolerate that type of behavior and here are some tips on how to remain calm in traffic.”

Deadly crashes involving road rage rose to 422 incidents in 2015.

According to the gun violence archive, highway altercations with guns have more than doubled in the past three years.