The Latest: Connecticut lawmakers override housing bill veto

FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford

(AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have overridden Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of a bill that updates a long-standing affordable housing law.

The Senate voted 24-12 on Monday in favor of resurrecting the bill. Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives voted 101-47 in favor of the override.

The Democratic governor had argued the bill weakened the state’s affordable housing standards, making it more difficult for moderate-income people to find affordable housing in communities where they work.

But proponents of the legislation say the current law needs to be updated, contending that “predatory developers” are misusing it to skirt local zoning authorities. They believe the bill will ultimately lead to more affordable housing, saying the nearly 30-year-old law has failed.

Lawmakers did not attempt to override Malloy’s three other vetoes.

