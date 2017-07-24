Third New Haven Grand Prix announced on Monday

WTNH.com staff Published:
- FILE - New Haven City Hall (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Competitive bicycle racers, listen up. The third New Haven Grand Prix was officially announced on Monday.

The event is growing rapidly and is one of the signature events New Haven offers. It will join the popular Festival Season, peddling through the city streets on Sept. 15.

Mayor Toni Harp made the announcement, saying, “All 12 of New Haven city streets in downtown New Haven will be the scene of 70 miles of racing. It’s one summer extravaganza to look forward to.”

Mayor Harp says the Grand Prix is a perfect fit for the city as New Haven strives to become a more bike friendly city.

