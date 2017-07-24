Traffic patterns changing in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Some traffic changes are coming to the streets of New London, at least for a few months.

Officials are going to put a new traffic pattern into place starting Thursday.

They say Bank Street between Tilley and State Streets will be re-striped to include a bike lane with one travel lane for cars. The changes will also include buffer areas where people can be dropped off in the city’s busy downtown area.

This is all intended to ease congestion. It is a trial expected to last three months.