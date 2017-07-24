Two domestic violence arrests made in Milford over weekend

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man and one woman were arrested over the weekend and are facing domestic violence charges in Milford.

Early Monday morning, Lindsey Governali was charged with two counts of Disorderly Conduct and Third Degree Assault after she was accused of engaging in a physical altercation with another woman inside of a home on Overhill Road.

Patrick Kiraly was also arrested on an active warrant Saturday morning and has been charged with Breach of Peace Second Degree, Assault Third Degree, and Reckless Driving after being accused of driving erratically on June 13th in the area of Grove Circle.

During the incident, a pedestrian told Kiraly that he was calling 911, at which point Kiraly exited his vehicle and hit the pedestrian in the back of the head with a hard metal object.

Kiraly is being held on a $5,000 bond.