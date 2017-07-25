8 Minute Meals: Tomato and avocado salad

(WTNH)-Sarah O’Brien shared her tomato and avocado salad on Good Morning Connecticut at Nine. Sarah O’Brien is the Founder & Creative Director of the lifestyle blog, Connecticut in Style. Launched in January 2015, Connecticut in Style aims to bring a fresh and classic approach to elevating everyday style. The blog encompasses a little bit of everything from the latest fashion & beauty tips to delicious food & drink recipes and tours of gorgeous homes and gardens from the world and here in Connecticut.
Tomato and Avocado Salad Recipe (serves 4):
1 lb of tomatoes, sliced and seeded (Roma or Heirloom)
2 ripe avocados (pitted and sliced)
1/2 of a small purple onion (diced)
1/4 cup fresh cilantro (minced)
Juice of one lemon
2 T olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste