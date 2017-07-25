An additional $26.6 million for the state’s general fund

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division collected more than $129 million in unclaimed property revenues this past fiscal year, according to State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier.

Treasurer Nappier shared that, “Thanks to a robust stock market, the values of unclaimed securities were nearly double the expected amount. That extra revenue will be deposited into the State’s General Fund at just the right time, where it will be put to good use until the rightful owners step forward to claim their share.”

The revenues include $88 million voluntarily reported by financial institutions and other businesses, $12 million from examination of holder records, and about $29 million from the sale of unclaimed securities

“Every dollar received in unclaimed property is one less dollar from our taxpayers, because the proceeds from unclaimed property help to pay for State programs impacting public health, public safety, education and consumer protection” Treasurer Nappier added.

The Treasury returned $41 million in unclaimed property to 16,670 owners in the 2017 Fiscal Year. Through the duration of Nappier’s administration, which has stretched from 1999 to 2017, a total of $653 million has been returned to 298,141 individuals, companies, and organizations.

