Avon woman faces charges after dog attack in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Avon is facing charges after her Boxer attacked someone in West Hartford on July 17.

At around 8:45 p.m., police say Katherine Stevenson’s dog attacked someone on Iroquois Road last week.

Police say after a thorough investigation, they learned that the dog in this case had a long history of aggressive behavior. They say the dog violently attacked two people in the past. According to Animal Control Officials, the dog was under a restraint order issued by the Avon Animal Control, where it was supposed to be wearing a basket muzzle and a full harness with a control leash attached. Officers say Stevenson failed to secure the dog as required by the restraint order and that’s how it attacked someone.

West Hartford Police say the victim suffered multiple dog bites and a broken hip.

The dog was euthanized at the owner’s request after the attack, officers told News 8.

Stevenson was arrested at her home in Avon on Tuesday. She is facing assault on an elderly person, reckless endangerment, violation of a restraint order, nuisance dog by means of vicious disposition and roaming dog charges. She is being held on a $10,000 bond. Stevenson will appear in court on August 3rd.