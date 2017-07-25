Beaches in Stratford to be closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria levels

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Beaches in Stratford will be closed to swimmers on Wednesday after reports that there were elevated bacteria levels in the water.

Officials say the beaches will be retested on Wednesday and will reopen depending on what the results from the lab say on Thursday morning.

Officials did not say if the beaches would reopen on Thursday or Friday if the bacteria levels are back to normal after the tests.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Health Department at (203) 385-4090.