Bridgeport man faces charges after fighting officers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after he fought with officers while being brought into custody.

On Monday, State Police approached Travis Simmons, 34, near Interstate 95 Northbound in Bridgeport. Upon the arrival the troopers, officers say Simmons grew aggressive and failed to comply with authorities.

A stun gun was deployed, but Simmons continued to struggle with multiple officers.

Simmons was transported to State Police after an evaluation at a local hospital. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Simmons is now facing charges of Interfering with an Officer and Reckless Use of the Highway by a Pedestrian, in addition to related charges.

A $10,000 surety bond was set for Simmons. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.