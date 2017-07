ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a car crashed into an Enfield McDonald’s Tuesday morning.

Dispatch tells News 8 that a car crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant in the Brookside Plaza at 28 Hazard Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the accident.

The building only received mild damage in the crash. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

There is no word on if that McDonald’s is expected remain open for the day. The incident remains under investigation.