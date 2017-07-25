Carpenters group hold demonstration in New Haven Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A demonstration featuring large, inflatable animals was held midday Monday in New Haven.

The New England Regional Council of Carpenters (NERCC), a group representing both union and non-union carpenters, demonstrated Monday at the intersection of Howe Street and Route 34.

Members of the NERCC held signs and waved to traffic on Route 34. The demonstration also featured a large, inflatable “Fat Cat” as well as a ten foot tall “Greedy Pig.”

The group says subcontractors working on Carlin Construction Company-managed projects were issued stop work orders by the Connecticut Department of Labor in 2015. The organization also claims Carlin used other subcontractors that have previously been issued stop work orders.

The group is calling for residents to contact Pfizer management and “demand responsible contractors be hired on the construction job site.”