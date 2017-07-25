Cruisin’ Connecticut – Building Friendships One Stitch at a Time

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to East Lyme, home of Twist Yarn Shop.

Shop owner, Jennifer Lord Anglim first learned to knit in college:

My Mom and I… we just decided we would start a business. And it started as a joke really. But we opened the shop, and people really just started showing up.

Twist Yarn Shop produces sweaters, wraps, scarves, mittens, hats and more… but it’s really a place for people to socialize and disconnect from the crazy world. Twist offers open knits once a week, where you can join yarn enthusiasts and beginners for comradery and laughs. I asked the ladies what they talk about: “our husbands,” one woman replied.

She said: “they’re a pain in the neck. You can’t live with them… you can’t live without them.” Joking aside, the classes are offered to men and women of all ages, and experience levels. I even gave it a try myself… but I quickly found that it’s best to leave the craft to the experts.

Visit Twist Yarn Shop: 180 Flanders Rd #2, Niantic, CT 06357

