BOSTON (WTNH) — Delta Air Lines is increasing its presence at Logan International Airport in Boston.

The airline is now adding two new routes from Boston to Pittsburgh and New Orleans, respectively.

Related Content: US fines American, Frontier and Delta over violation claims

The service to Pittsburgh will begin Oct. 1 with two daily round trip flights.

The flights down to the Big Easy will be less frequent and seasonal.

They will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 10 through April 1.