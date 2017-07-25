DOT reveals track laying machine

Related Coverage New commuter rail line set to launch in May

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is revealing its track laying machine, which will help increase train service in the region.

This is the second season this machine has been in use. It can assemble tracks at a much higher rate than had been done in the past.

The machine is being used to double-track portions of the Hartford commuter rail line, which will increase service between New Haven, Hartford and Springfield. The new commuter rail line service between these cities will be launching next May.

This is good news for passengers, since it will mean more than double the number of round trips than what’s currently offered. It will also mean faster service and more frequent trains.

The companies that will operate and manage the service will be a joint venture between TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts.

“The ride is smooth, the ride will be fast, and this will be an amazing economic boom for the corridor,” said James Redeker, Connecticut DOT Commissioner.

Improvements have already been made to the infrastructure. Crews have rebuilt tracks and fixed bridges.