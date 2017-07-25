East Windsor Police ask residents to stop illegal dumping

By Published:
East Windsor Police

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– East Windsor Police are asking residents to stop illegal dumping in their town.

On Tuesday morning, the department posted a photo of a large pile of garbage, including furniture, with a sign that reads “Stop Dumping” on their Facebook page. Police say that photo of illegal dumping was taken on Route 140 by Harrington Road.

Police are asking residents to keep East Windsor beautiful by not dumping and reporting those who do.

Police added in the comment section that bulky waste drop-off is free for residents on September 30th at 9 Shoham Road from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Find more information, click here. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s