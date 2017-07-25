East Windsor Police ask residents to stop illegal dumping

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– East Windsor Police are asking residents to stop illegal dumping in their town.

On Tuesday morning, the department posted a photo of a large pile of garbage, including furniture, with a sign that reads “Stop Dumping” on their Facebook page. Police say that photo of illegal dumping was taken on Route 140 by Harrington Road.

Police are asking residents to keep East Windsor beautiful by not dumping and reporting those who do.

Police added in the comment section that bulky waste drop-off is free for residents on September 30th at 9 Shoham Road from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Find more information, click here.