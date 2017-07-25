Ex-teacher pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting student

Central High School in Bridgeport (file).

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former special education teacher in Connecticut has pleaded not guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Connecticut Post reports that Laura Ramos entered the plea to a second-degree sexual assault charge Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court. Her case was continued to Aug. 14.

Ramos was arrested last month on allegations she had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student who was in the special education program at Central High School in Bridgeport. Ramos resigned as termination proceedings by the school district were underway.

Police say Ramos acknowledged having sex with the student several times between December and April.

Ramos’ lawyer says she is presumed innocent and they look forward to seeing the state’s evidence.

Ramos remains free after posting $50,000 bail.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

