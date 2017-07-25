Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off

(CNN)- A one dollar investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.

Daniela Leon Ruz of Orlando bought the new scratch-off ticket, named $500 A Week For Life, at her local grocery store, according to The Florida Lottery. The odds of her winning the top prize of this game were one-in-six million.

But this teen beat the odds and scratched her way to score the top prize.

Instead of taking the lump sum, the teen chose to receive her winnings in annual payments of $26,000 for the duration of her life, the lottery said in a statement.

What will she do with all the winnings? Maybe she’ll buy some more scratch-off tickets and follow in the footsteps of Rosa Dominguez, the California teen who won the lotto twice in a week earlier this month.

