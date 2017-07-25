Hamden police search for suspect in Walmart theft

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are searching for the man they say stole over $700 in merchandise from a Walmart.

Police say officers responded to the Walmart at 2300 Dixwell Avenue on the report of a larceny. An investigation revealed that back on July 12th at around 2:30 p.m., a man stole $739.05 worth of merchandise, including several electronic items.

The suspect then exited the store through a side entrance and fled from the area in a blue Buick, possible a Verano.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, who was wearing a gray baseball hat, black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers at (203) 230-4030.