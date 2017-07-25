Hamden police search for suspect in Walmart theft

By Published:
Surveillance of the Walmart theft suspect. (Hamden Police )

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are searching for the man they say stole over $700 in merchandise from a Walmart.

Police say officers responded to the Walmart at 2300 Dixwell Avenue on the report of a larceny. An investigation revealed that back on July 12th at around 2:30 p.m., a man stole $739.05 worth of merchandise, including several electronic items.

The suspect then exited the store through a side entrance and fled from the area in a blue Buick, possible a Verano.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, who was wearing a gray baseball hat, black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers at (203) 230-4030.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s