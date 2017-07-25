Hartford Police to crackdown on underage drinking at concerts

Related Coverage Hartford Police enforce underage drinking referrals at concert Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police will be cracking down on underage drinking at concerts in the city.

This comes following several recent incidents at the Xfinity Center where teens were arrested for underage drinking.

Some even ended up in the hospital to be treated for alcohol poisoning.

Hartford Police tells News 8 that they met with staff from the Xfinity Center on Tuesday night. They mutually agreed to increase patrols and enforcement once again to combat the issue going forward.