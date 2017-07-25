Justin Bieber cancels final tour dates ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

(CNN)– Sorry, Beliebers.

Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose Tour “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” a statement read on Bieber’s official Facebook page. “He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over [the] last 18 months.”

The canceled stops will begin with Saturday’s show in Arlington, Texas. Tickets will be refunded.

Shortly after announcing his tour cancellation, Bieber was spotted near Santa Monica beach by TMZ. He told the outlet he plans on “just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

Bieber also had a message for his fans. “I love you guys,” he said. “I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed. It’s not my heart or anything.”

Bieber’s world tour for his fourth album began in March 2016 and showcased hits such as “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?” His concerts grossed $163.3 million last year, according to industry tracker Pollstar.

In December, the singer announced an additional North American leg of the tour to run through the summer. Those added shows, as well as a few stops in Asia, have now been scrubbed.

The Canadian pop star has hit bumps along his tour recently. Last week, Bieber was banned from performing in China for “bad behaviors.”

“His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment,” the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said in a statement. “To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors.”

CNN has reached out to Bieber’s representatives for additional comment.