Malloy calls for review of Millstone’s economic viability

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order requiring various state agencies to review the future economic viability of the Millstone Power Station in Waterford.

The Democrat’s order, released on Tuesday, requires the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to review the current and projected economic viability of the nuclear power plant’s continued operation.

The agencies will also examine the role of nuclear plants, large-scale hydropower, energy storage, renewable energy and demand reduction measures play in helping Connecticut meet carbon emission targets while maintaining the reliability of Connecticut’s electric grid. The study will look at other issues, including potential multi-state collaborations.

Malloy’s order comes after state lawmakers failed to pass legislation that required the state to assess Millstone’s financial viability.

