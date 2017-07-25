Malloy calls for review of Millstone’s economic viability

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an executive order requiring various state agencies to review the future economic viability of the Millstone Power Station in Waterford.

The Democrat’s order, released on Tuesday, requires the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to review the current and projected economic viability of the nuclear power plant’s continued operation.

The agencies will also examine the role of nuclear plants, large-scale hydropower, energy storage, renewable energy and demand reduction measures play in helping Connecticut meet carbon emission targets while maintaining the reliability of Connecticut’s electric grid. The study will look at other issues, including potential multi-state collaborations.

Malloy’s order comes after state lawmakers failed to pass legislation that required the state to assess Millstone’s financial viability.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s