(WTNH)- It may be hard to believe but 2017 is half over and that means its a good time to be pro-active with your investments and not wait until the end of year when it may be too late. Paul Schatz, president of Heritage Capital LLC in Woodbridge, has some ideas:

-Update financial inventory of your current holdings

-Check credit report

-Update budget

-Analyze credit card debt

-Mortgage refi

-Rebalance 401k or other retirement accounts

-Increase 401K contribution

-Update tax situation