Mohegan Sun named top casino in United States

By Published:

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — One of Connecticut’s casinos received high praise on Friday.

Mohegan Sun has been voted as the number one casino in the United States according to USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Related Content: House approves changes to casino gambling compact

“This was a strong list of destinations that were nominated for best casino in the U.S. and even stronger list that were voted into the top 10. We’re honored to have topped that list; it’s a testament to our whole team and how driven we are to provide the best possible entertainment and gaming attraction we can,” said Ray Pineault, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun.

The casino was voted number two in the same contest in 2015.

 

