Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in multiple CT towns

A mosquito is sorted according to species and gender before testing. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(WTNH) — The West Nile Virus has now been found in mosquitoes across multiple Connecticut towns.

According to officials on Tuesday, mosquitoes have tested positive for carrying the virus in four more Connecticut towns.

Towns being added to the list include Greenwich, South Windsor, Stratford and Westport.

Mosquitoes from West Haven tested positive earlier this month.

So far, there have been no human cases of West Nile.

