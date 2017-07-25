New Haven anti-violence activists work to lessen gun crimes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven anti-violence activists are reaching out to the youth in the city. Residents are working to lessen the gun crimes. Doug Bethea said, “My son was killed and listen, it was the worst day of my life.” Doug Bethea’s son was a victim of gun violence in 2006.

The string of recent shootings in the city that left a 13-year-old injured and a 14-year-old boy dead hits home to Bethea. Tuesday was the funeral for 14-year old Tyriek Keyes. Bethea said it was a tough day. “It was very tough, but the family was strong. The family was very strong. The mom was strong, she sung to her baby and it was just overwhelming,” said Bethea.

Bethea relives his son’s death every day. Bethea added, “It broke me down, but I put into prospective as if there is still work to be done. Put your son aside. It happened ten year ago. I love my son always. Put that aside, there is work to be done.” Outside of his day job Bethea mentors kids keeping them off the streets. He said it’s his life mission. He founded the Nation Drill Squad and Drum Corps.

Bethea said the group teaches kids discipline. He is one of many mentors trying to stop gun violence in the city. Mayce Torres and Marcus Paca are reaching out to residents in the hill. Tuesday they went door to door talking with residents.

“I grew up here. I saw a lot of my friends die. I saw a lot of my friends in jail,” said Torres.

Marcus Paca said there needs to be more job opportunities for young adults in order to minimize the violence. “What we have been trying to do is create an opportunity for people to create their own businesses and putting them in contact with resources inside and outside of our city that will provide them with money to start small businesses. We’ve been actively reaching out to young people in the mentorship capacity,” said Paca. Bethea added, “My goal is to one day say we have not had a homicide in New Haven for a year.”